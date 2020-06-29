All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5926 Aspen Garden

5926 Aspen Garden · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Aspen Garden, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Aspen Garden have any available units?
5926 Aspen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Aspen Garden have?
Some of 5926 Aspen Garden's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Aspen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Aspen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Aspen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Aspen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5926 Aspen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Aspen Garden offers parking.
Does 5926 Aspen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Aspen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Aspen Garden have a pool?
No, 5926 Aspen Garden does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Aspen Garden have accessible units?
No, 5926 Aspen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Aspen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 Aspen Garden has units with dishwashers.
