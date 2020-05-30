All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5923 Cliffbrier Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5923 Cliffbrier Drive

5923 Cliffbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5923 Cliffbrier Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have any available units?
5923 Cliffbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5923 Cliffbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Cliffbrier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Cliffbrier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive offer parking?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 Cliffbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5923 Cliffbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
