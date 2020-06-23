5918 Cielo Ranch

Amenities

*Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Northeast Crossing*Spacious family room/kitchen area is open for entertaining*Island kitchen w/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry*Refrigerator, washer & dryer all included*Formal dining/study*All bedrooms & a gameroom are upstairs*Master bathroom has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity*Covered patio & privacy-fenced backyard*Elementary school within the neighborhood*Great location between Ft. Sam Houston & Randolph AFB*Dogs allowed, no aggressive breeds*