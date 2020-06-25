All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5918 Aspen Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5918 Aspen Garden
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

5918 Aspen Garden

5918 Aspen Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5918 Aspen Garden, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Aspen Garden have any available units?
5918 Aspen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Aspen Garden have?
Some of 5918 Aspen Garden's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Aspen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Aspen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Aspen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Aspen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5918 Aspen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 5918 Aspen Garden offers parking.
Does 5918 Aspen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Aspen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Aspen Garden have a pool?
No, 5918 Aspen Garden does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Aspen Garden have accessible units?
No, 5918 Aspen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Aspen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 Aspen Garden has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio