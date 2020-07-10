Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5915 LAKEDALE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5915 LAKEDALE ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5915 LAKEDALE ST
5915 Lakedale
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5915 Lakedale, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently upgraded home with large backyard and mature trees. Ready for move-in. Easy access to Lop 410, Highway 87, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have any available units?
5915 LAKEDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5915 LAKEDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5915 LAKEDALE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 LAKEDALE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5915 LAKEDALE ST offers parking.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have a pool?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 LAKEDALE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 LAKEDALE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
