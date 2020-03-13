All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5910 Misty Lake

5910 Misty Lake St · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Misty Lake St, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME W/ CONVERTED GARAGE ADDS EXTRA LIVING *FIREPLACE*STOVE/RANGE AND DISHWASHER*CENTRAL HVAC*FRESH INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT - SPACIOUS HOME W/ CONVERTED GARAGE ADDS EXTRA LIVING *FIREPLACE*STOVE/RANGE AND DISHWASHER*CENTRAL HVAC*FRESH INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT*NON-REFUNDABLE APP. FEE $55.00 PER PERSON OVER THE AGE OF 18 DUE WITH APP. (CASH/CERT. FUNDS ONLY)*SEC. DEP. DUE IN CASH/CERT FUNDS ONLY*FIRST MONTHS RENT IN CASH/CERT. FUNDS * PET FEE IS NONREFUNDABLE*LEASE TO COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS FROM APPROVAL*NO PIT BULLS ROTTWEILERS OR DOBERMANS

(RLNE1863294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Misty Lake have any available units?
5910 Misty Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Misty Lake have?
Some of 5910 Misty Lake's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Misty Lake currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Misty Lake isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Misty Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 Misty Lake is pet friendly.
Does 5910 Misty Lake offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Misty Lake does offer parking.
Does 5910 Misty Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Misty Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Misty Lake have a pool?
No, 5910 Misty Lake does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Misty Lake have accessible units?
No, 5910 Misty Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Misty Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Misty Lake has units with dishwashers.
