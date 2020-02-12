5903 Bowsprit Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

5903 BOWSPRIT ST. - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Home in Sky Harbor Subdivision. Located on the back side of the elementary school. As you walk in the entrance you have the view of the living room with three large windows which let in light. To the right is the kitchen / breakfast area. Stove, stove exhaust and dishwasher are new. Bedrooms are on the left side of the home. Walls are re textured and painted. Flooring new ceramic tile all throughout home. Good Size back yard for family gatherings. No pets. $300.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.



No Pets Allowed



