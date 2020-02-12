All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
5903 Bowsprit Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

5903 Bowsprit Street

5903 Bowsprit Street · No Longer Available
Location

5903 Bowsprit Street, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5903 BOWSPRIT ST. - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Home in Sky Harbor Subdivision. Located on the back side of the elementary school. As you walk in the entrance you have the view of the living room with three large windows which let in light. To the right is the kitchen / breakfast area. Stove, stove exhaust and dishwasher are new. Bedrooms are on the left side of the home. Walls are re textured and painted. Flooring new ceramic tile all throughout home. Good Size back yard for family gatherings. No pets. $300.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have any available units?
5903 Bowsprit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5903 Bowsprit Street currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Bowsprit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Bowsprit Street pet-friendly?
No, 5903 Bowsprit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street offer parking?
Yes, 5903 Bowsprit Street offers parking.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 Bowsprit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have a pool?
No, 5903 Bowsprit Street does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have accessible units?
No, 5903 Bowsprit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Bowsprit Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 Bowsprit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 Bowsprit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
