All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5902 Poesta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5902 Poesta
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:15 AM

5902 Poesta

5902 Poesta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5902 Poesta, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Poesta have any available units?
5902 Poesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Poesta have?
Some of 5902 Poesta's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Poesta currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Poesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Poesta pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Poesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5902 Poesta offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Poesta offers parking.
Does 5902 Poesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Poesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Poesta have a pool?
No, 5902 Poesta does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Poesta have accessible units?
No, 5902 Poesta does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Poesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Poesta has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio