San Antonio, TX
5854 Bowsprit Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5854 Bowsprit Street
5854 Bowsprit Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5854 Bowsprit Street, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN LACKLAND CITY * TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT * LARGE KITCHEN * COVERED CARPORT *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have any available units?
5854 Bowsprit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5854 Bowsprit Street currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Bowsprit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Bowsprit Street pet-friendly?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street offer parking?
Yes, 5854 Bowsprit Street offers parking.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have a pool?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street does not have a pool.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have accessible units?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5854 Bowsprit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5854 Bowsprit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
