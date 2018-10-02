Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5836 SLOAN DR
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 17
5836 SLOAN DR
5836 Sloan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5836 Sloan Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family rental in a great location!! Near Ingram and other shopping centers as well as right down the street from NISD schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have any available units?
5836 SLOAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5836 SLOAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
5836 SLOAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 SLOAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 5836 SLOAN DR offers parking.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have a pool?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have accessible units?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 SLOAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 SLOAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
