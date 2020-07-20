5827 Oak Run

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- *Soaring ceilings w/2 story brick fireplace*like wood floors in dining room/game room/secondary bedrooms*ceramic tile in kitchen/breakfast rm/1/2 bath down*One car garage,laundry/extra pantry shelving in garage*Screened patio*additional covered patio*storage shed*pets neg-sorry NO CATS*Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $400 pet deposit, per pet (subject to restrictions.



(RLNE4885055)