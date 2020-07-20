All apartments in San Antonio
Location

5827 Oak Run Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- *Soaring ceilings w/2 story brick fireplace*like wood floors in dining room/game room/secondary bedrooms*ceramic tile in kitchen/breakfast rm/1/2 bath down*One car garage,laundry/extra pantry shelving in garage*Screened patio*additional covered patio*storage shed*pets neg-sorry NO CATS*Online Application fee $60, Paper Application fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $400 pet deposit, per pet (subject to restrictions.

(RLNE4885055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Oak Run have any available units?
5827 Oak Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Oak Run have?
Some of 5827 Oak Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Oak Run currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Oak Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Oak Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5827 Oak Run is pet friendly.
Does 5827 Oak Run offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Oak Run offers parking.
Does 5827 Oak Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Oak Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Oak Run have a pool?
No, 5827 Oak Run does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Oak Run have accessible units?
No, 5827 Oak Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Oak Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Oak Run does not have units with dishwashers.
