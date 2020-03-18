5822 Cielo Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Two story single family home located in Northeast Crossings subdivision. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms and a two car garage. Two of the bedrooms are masters with the main master bedroom downstairs. It has a spacious entry foyer, an open kitchen and dining room combo with the laundry room adjacent. A living room downstairs and a game/media room upstairs. It also has a patio slab.

Two story single family home, 2765 square feet, located in Northeast Crossings subdivision. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms and a two car garage. Two of the bedrooms are masters with the main master bedroom downstairs. It has a spacious entry foyer, an open kitchen and dining room combo with the laundry room adjacent. A living room downstairs and a game/media room upstairs. It also has a patio slab.