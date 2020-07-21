Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5807 Dan Duryea Dr
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5807 Dan Duryea Dr
5807 Dan Duryea St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5807 Dan Duryea St, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this 3/2 1 story in the quite neighborhood just minutes from the medical center. Enjoy quiet evenings in the sunroom and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have any available units?
5807 Dan Duryea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5807 Dan Duryea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Dan Duryea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Dan Duryea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr offers parking.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have a pool?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have accessible units?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Dan Duryea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Dan Duryea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
