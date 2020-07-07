Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5806 Seacomber Pl.
5806 Seacomber Pl
5806 Seacomber Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
5806 Seacomber Place, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath located right next to Lackland AFB. Ceramic tile throughout with a nice sized back yard. *Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have any available units?
5806 Seacomber Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5806 Seacomber Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Seacomber Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Seacomber Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl offer parking?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have a pool?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have accessible units?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 Seacomber Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Seacomber Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5806 Seacomber Pl has units with air conditioning.
