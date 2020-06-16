All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM

5803 Cypress Bend

5803 Cypress Bend Street · No Longer Available
Location

5803 Cypress Bend Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice sized 3/2/2 ranch style home conveniently located near Judson and Stahl roads of Northeast San Antonio. You're within minutes of shopping at the Forum, IKEA, Rolling Oaks Mall and various retail, grocery and restaurants. This home is just blocks from Steubing Ranch Elementary, Benard Harris Middle School and James Madison High in the NE School District.

Apply on line at nicerenthome.managebuilding.com

Recent renovation! You lease and live in this nicely updated home. 5803 Cypress Bend features updated modern paint colors inside and outside, large walk-in master shower, his and hers walk-in master closets, lots of bath room counter space and shelf storage and a large master bedroom with setting area. Enjoy a large kitchen/breakfast area with pass-through bar counter. New vinyl plank wood-finish flooring throughout entire home.

This home also features a wood burning fireplace in a very spacious, vaulted-ceiling family room. Other updates include lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new stainless steel appliances including range/stove, micro-hood and dishwasher. New energy efficient windows, gas water heater and central heating...plus updated AC. Remodeled guest bath with tile shower/tub. New mini-blinds on windows

Corner lot with plenty of large trees for shade and a covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Large fenced back and side yard...perfect for kids, family and dogs under 60 pounds. Located in the nice neighborhood of High Country. A must see if you're looking for a clean, modern home in a great location, move out of that apartment and into a spacious home with a fenced, shady yard and two car garage! A must see, won't last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Cypress Bend have any available units?
5803 Cypress Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Cypress Bend have?
Some of 5803 Cypress Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Cypress Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Cypress Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Cypress Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 Cypress Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5803 Cypress Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5803 Cypress Bend offers parking.
Does 5803 Cypress Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Cypress Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Cypress Bend have a pool?
No, 5803 Cypress Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Cypress Bend have accessible units?
No, 5803 Cypress Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Cypress Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 Cypress Bend has units with dishwashers.
