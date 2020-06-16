Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice sized 3/2/2 ranch style home conveniently located near Judson and Stahl roads of Northeast San Antonio. You're within minutes of shopping at the Forum, IKEA, Rolling Oaks Mall and various retail, grocery and restaurants. This home is just blocks from Steubing Ranch Elementary, Benard Harris Middle School and James Madison High in the NE School District.



Apply on line at nicerenthome.managebuilding.com



Recent renovation! You lease and live in this nicely updated home. 5803 Cypress Bend features updated modern paint colors inside and outside, large walk-in master shower, his and hers walk-in master closets, lots of bath room counter space and shelf storage and a large master bedroom with setting area. Enjoy a large kitchen/breakfast area with pass-through bar counter. New vinyl plank wood-finish flooring throughout entire home.



This home also features a wood burning fireplace in a very spacious, vaulted-ceiling family room. Other updates include lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new stainless steel appliances including range/stove, micro-hood and dishwasher. New energy efficient windows, gas water heater and central heating...plus updated AC. Remodeled guest bath with tile shower/tub. New mini-blinds on windows



Corner lot with plenty of large trees for shade and a covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Large fenced back and side yard...perfect for kids, family and dogs under 60 pounds. Located in the nice neighborhood of High Country. A must see if you're looking for a clean, modern home in a great location, move out of that apartment and into a spacious home with a fenced, shady yard and two car garage! A must see, won't last long!

Nice sized 3/2/2 ranch style home conveniently located near Judson and Stahl roads of Northeast San Antonio. You're within minutes of shopping at the Forum, Rolling Oaks Mall, IKEA and various retail, grocery and restaurants. This home is just blocks from Steubing Ranch Elementary, Benard Harris Middle School and James Madison High in the NE School District.



Recent renovation! You can lease and live in this nicely updated home. 5803 Cypress Bend features all fresh modern paint pallet inside and outside, large walk-in master shower, his and hers walk-in master closets, lots of bath room counter space and shelf storage and a large master bedroom with setting area. Enjoy a large kitchen/breakfast area with pass-through bar counter. New vinyl plank wood-finish flooring throughout entire home.



This home also features a wood burning fireplace in a very spacious, vaulted-ceiling family room. Other updates include lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new stainless steel appliances including range/stove, micro-hood and dishwasher. New energy efficient windows, gas water heater and central heating...plus updated AC. Remodeled guest bath with tile shower/tub. New mini-blinds on windows



Corner lot with plenty of large trees for shade and a covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Large fenced back and side yard...perfect for kids, family and dogs under 60 pounds. Located in the nice neighborhood of High Country. A must see if you're looking for a clean, modern home in a great location, move out of that apartment and into a spacious home with a fenced, shady yard and two car garage! A must see, won't last long!