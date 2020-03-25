All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE

573 N San Bernardo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

573 N San Bernardo, San Antonio, TX 78228
Loma Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute One Story Rental on a huge corner lot. This 4br 2bth is ready for a new family. Min of St Mary's University, Woodlawn Lake and Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have any available units?
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE offer parking?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have a pool?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have accessible units?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio