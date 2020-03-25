Rent Calculator
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE
573 N San Bernardo
·
No Longer Available
Location
573 N San Bernardo, San Antonio, TX 78228
Loma Vista
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute One Story Rental on a huge corner lot. This 4br 2bth is ready for a new family. Min of St Mary's University, Woodlawn Lake and Downtown!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have any available units?
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE offer parking?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have a pool?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have accessible units?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 N SAN BERNARDO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
