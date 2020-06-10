All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

5722 Deertail Creek

5722 Deertail Crk · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Deertail Crk, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful! Completely remodeled including new roof, new paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, new window treatments and the list goes on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Deertail Creek have any available units?
5722 Deertail Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5722 Deertail Creek currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Deertail Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Deertail Creek pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Deertail Creek offers parking.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek have a pool?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek have accessible units?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Deertail Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Deertail Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
