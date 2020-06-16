All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:41 PM

5722 3 Springs Drive

5722 Three Springs Drive · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5722 Three Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have any available units?
5722 3 Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5722 3 Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5722 3 Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 3 Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 3 Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 3 Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 3 Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

