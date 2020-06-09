Rent Calculator
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5719 Timber Bnd
5719 Timber Bend
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5719 Timber Bend, San Antonio, TX 78238
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
5719 Timber Bend San Antonio TX 78238
4 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage
1300 square feet
$1325 Monthly Rent
$1325 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $4100 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Call or TEXT to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
(RLNE5432803)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5719 Timber Bnd have any available units?
5719 Timber Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5719 Timber Bnd have?
Some of 5719 Timber Bnd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5719 Timber Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Timber Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Timber Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Timber Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Timber Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Timber Bnd offers parking.
Does 5719 Timber Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Timber Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Timber Bnd have a pool?
No, 5719 Timber Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Timber Bnd have accessible units?
No, 5719 Timber Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Timber Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 Timber Bnd has units with dishwashers.
