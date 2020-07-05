5715 SPRING HEIGHTS.

Beautiful home in secluded neighborhood located on dead end street. Kitchen is open to family high ceilings open floor plan, 3 bedrooms up and one down. Covered front patio and large back yard with patio slab and storage shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)