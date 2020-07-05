All apartments in San Antonio
5715 SPRING HEIGHTS

5715 Spring Heights · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Spring Heights, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in secluded neighborhood located on dead end street. Kitchen is open to family high ceilings open floor plan, 3 bedrooms up and one down. Covered front patio and large back yard with patio slab and storage shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have any available units?
5715 SPRING HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
5715 SPRING HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 SPRING HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.

