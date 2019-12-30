All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5707 Ivans Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5707 Ivans Farm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5707 Ivans Farm

5707 Ivans Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sunrise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5707 Ivans Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Built in 2018! Stunning 4BR/2.5 Bath with office/study and gameroom! Open floor plan with downstairs master suite! Tile flooring in entry, kitchen, dining & living rooms. Kitchen has huge island w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, black stainless steel appliances, and 42" cabinets. Master suite has a gorgeous bay window w/double vanity sinks & separate garden tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms upstairs w/large loft. Covered patio, storage shed, & sizable yard. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Ivans Farm have any available units?
5707 Ivans Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Ivans Farm have?
Some of 5707 Ivans Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Ivans Farm currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Ivans Farm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Ivans Farm pet-friendly?
No, 5707 Ivans Farm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5707 Ivans Farm offer parking?
Yes, 5707 Ivans Farm does offer parking.
Does 5707 Ivans Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Ivans Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Ivans Farm have a pool?
No, 5707 Ivans Farm does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Ivans Farm have accessible units?
No, 5707 Ivans Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Ivans Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Ivans Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio