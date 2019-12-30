5707 Ivans Farm

Amenities

Built in 2018! Stunning 4BR/2.5 Bath with office/study and gameroom! Open floor plan with downstairs master suite! Tile flooring in entry, kitchen, dining & living rooms. Kitchen has huge island w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, black stainless steel appliances, and 42" cabinets. Master suite has a gorgeous bay window w/double vanity sinks & separate garden tub/shower. Secondary bedrooms upstairs w/large loft. Covered patio, storage shed, & sizable yard. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.