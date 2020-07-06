Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a converted garage. Easy access to 410. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have any available units?
5706 LAKE COVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.