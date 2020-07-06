All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5706 LAKE COVE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5706 LAKE COVE ST
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

5706 LAKE COVE ST

5706 Lake Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5706 Lake Cove, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a converted garage. Easy access to 410. Please verify schools if important. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have any available units?
5706 LAKE COVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5706 LAKE COVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5706 LAKE COVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 LAKE COVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5706 LAKE COVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5706 LAKE COVE ST offers parking.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 LAKE COVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have a pool?
No, 5706 LAKE COVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have accessible units?
No, 5706 LAKE COVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 LAKE COVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 LAKE COVE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5706 LAKE COVE ST has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio