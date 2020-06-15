All apartments in San Antonio
5706 Cedar Cove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:05 AM

5706 Cedar Cove

5706 Cedar Cove · (210) 744-1585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5706 Cedar Cove, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous brick garden home in a quiet Northwest San Antonio neighborhood. Highlights are open floor plan, fireplace in roomy living room, Updated Windows, Brand New Efficient HVAC System, fresh paint throughout. Tile Throughout, 2 car garage. Large master suite with Private Bath/Patio & wooded deck Retreat. Rear entry garage. Community clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis crts. Near IH-10 and Loop 1604. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping & restaurants -Schedule Showing Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Cedar Cove have any available units?
5706 Cedar Cove has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Cedar Cove have?
Some of 5706 Cedar Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Cedar Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Cedar Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Cedar Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5706 Cedar Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5706 Cedar Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Cedar Cove does offer parking.
Does 5706 Cedar Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Cedar Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Cedar Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Cedar Cove has a pool.
Does 5706 Cedar Cove have accessible units?
No, 5706 Cedar Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Cedar Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Cedar Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
