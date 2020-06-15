5706 Cedar Cove

Amenities
Gorgeous brick garden home in a quiet Northwest San Antonio neighborhood. Highlights are open floor plan, fireplace in roomy living room, Updated Windows, Brand New Efficient HVAC System, fresh paint throughout. Tile Throughout, 2 car garage. Large master suite with Private Bath/Patio & wooded deck Retreat. Rear entry garage. Community clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis crts. Near IH-10 and Loop 1604. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping & restaurants -Schedule Showing Today