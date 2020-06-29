Rent Calculator
5639 TIMBER RAIN
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
1 of 25
5639 TIMBER RAIN
5639 Timber Rain
·
No Longer Available
Location
5639 Timber Rain, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in a great neighborhood. Please turn off all the lights and lock all the doors properly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have any available units?
5639 TIMBER RAIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5639 TIMBER RAIN currently offering any rent specials?
5639 TIMBER RAIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 TIMBER RAIN pet-friendly?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN offer parking?
Yes, 5639 TIMBER RAIN offers parking.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have a pool?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN does not have a pool.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have accessible units?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 TIMBER RAIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 TIMBER RAIN does not have units with air conditioning.
