Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

5619 Degan Way

5619 Degan Way · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Degan Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Degan Way have any available units?
5619 Degan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 Degan Way have?
Some of 5619 Degan Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Degan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Degan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Degan Way pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Degan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5619 Degan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Degan Way offers parking.
Does 5619 Degan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Degan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Degan Way have a pool?
No, 5619 Degan Way does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Degan Way have accessible units?
No, 5619 Degan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Degan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Degan Way has units with dishwashers.
