5611 TIMBER RAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

RENT TO OWN! Newly Remodeled & Move In Ready! Freshly updated 3 bed/2 bath home w/over 1530 sq ft of living space. House features open floor plan w/ beautiful new flooring throughout living room & dining room. Master bathroom features updated stand up shower and spacious master closet. Upgraded kitchen features modern backsplash. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, patio slab, and outdoor deck is ideal for grilling & outdoor entertainment. HOA grants access to pool, park, and jogging trail.