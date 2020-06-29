All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

5611 TIMBER RAIL

5611 Timber Rail · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Timber Rail, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RENT TO OWN! Newly Remodeled & Move In Ready! Freshly updated 3 bed/2 bath home w/over 1530 sq ft of living space. House features open floor plan w/ beautiful new flooring throughout living room & dining room. Master bathroom features updated stand up shower and spacious master closet. Upgraded kitchen features modern backsplash. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, patio slab, and outdoor deck is ideal for grilling & outdoor entertainment. HOA grants access to pool, park, and jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have any available units?
5611 TIMBER RAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have?
Some of 5611 TIMBER RAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 TIMBER RAIL currently offering any rent specials?
5611 TIMBER RAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 TIMBER RAIL pet-friendly?
No, 5611 TIMBER RAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL offer parking?
Yes, 5611 TIMBER RAIL offers parking.
Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 TIMBER RAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have a pool?
Yes, 5611 TIMBER RAIL has a pool.
Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have accessible units?
No, 5611 TIMBER RAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 TIMBER RAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 TIMBER RAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
