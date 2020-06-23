All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5611 Degan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5611 Degan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5611 Degan Way

5611 Degan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5611 Degan Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Degan Way have any available units?
5611 Degan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Degan Way have?
Some of 5611 Degan Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Degan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Degan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Degan Way pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Degan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5611 Degan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Degan Way offers parking.
Does 5611 Degan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Degan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Degan Way have a pool?
No, 5611 Degan Way does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Degan Way have accessible units?
No, 5611 Degan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Degan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Degan Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio