All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5603 Degan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5603 Degan Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

5603 Degan Way

5603 Degan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5603 Degan Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Degan Way have any available units?
5603 Degan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5603 Degan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Degan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Degan Way pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Degan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5603 Degan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5603 Degan Way offers parking.
Does 5603 Degan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Degan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Degan Way have a pool?
No, 5603 Degan Way does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Degan Way have accessible units?
No, 5603 Degan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Degan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Degan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 Degan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 Degan Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio