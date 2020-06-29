5546 Spring Day, San Antonio, TX 78247 Spring Creek
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 Story House in Elmwood! - Spacious corner lot with plenty of trees for extra shade! Open floor plan makes it a great entertaining home. Close to shopping and conveniently located near 1604 & I 35. Must see and will not be disappointed!!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
5546 Spring Day doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.