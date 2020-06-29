All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5546 Spring Day

5546 Spring Day · No Longer Available
Location

5546 Spring Day, San Antonio, TX 78247
Spring Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story House in Elmwood! - Spacious corner lot with plenty of trees for extra shade! Open floor plan makes it a great entertaining home. Close to shopping and conveniently located near 1604 & I 35. Must see and will not be disappointed!!!

(RLNE3407806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5546 Spring Day have any available units?
5546 Spring Day doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5546 Spring Day currently offering any rent specials?
5546 Spring Day is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5546 Spring Day pet-friendly?
Yes, 5546 Spring Day is pet friendly.
Does 5546 Spring Day offer parking?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not offer parking.
Does 5546 Spring Day have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5546 Spring Day have a pool?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not have a pool.
Does 5546 Spring Day have accessible units?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not have accessible units.
Does 5546 Spring Day have units with dishwashers?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5546 Spring Day have units with air conditioning?
No, 5546 Spring Day does not have units with air conditioning.
