Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5530 CROSS POND
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5530 CROSS POND
5530 Cross Pond
·
No Longer Available
Location
5530 Cross Pond, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NO CARPETS. NICE PRIVATE BACK YARD THAT BACKS UP TO A GREEN BELT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5530 CROSS POND have any available units?
5530 CROSS POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5530 CROSS POND currently offering any rent specials?
5530 CROSS POND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 CROSS POND pet-friendly?
No, 5530 CROSS POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5530 CROSS POND offer parking?
Yes, 5530 CROSS POND offers parking.
Does 5530 CROSS POND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 CROSS POND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 CROSS POND have a pool?
No, 5530 CROSS POND does not have a pool.
Does 5530 CROSS POND have accessible units?
No, 5530 CROSS POND does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 CROSS POND have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 CROSS POND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 CROSS POND have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 CROSS POND does not have units with air conditioning.
