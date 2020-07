Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming single-story ranch ready for move-in May 1st. This property comes with a fridge and washer and dryer. Huge trees cover this property front and back which allow plenty of shade to play or just hang out. Located on a culdesac, this property is a great find. Rent $1,350 Deposit $1,350, $65 to apply today to reserve your spot.