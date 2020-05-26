Rent Calculator
5527 BROOKHILL ST
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

5527 BROOKHILL ST
5527 Brookhill Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5527 Brookhill Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute and freshly painted. Ready for occupancy. 2 living areas, 2 eating areas. Great location close to Ingram mall, schools, shopping, freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have any available units?
5527 BROOKHILL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5527 BROOKHILL ST currently offering any rent specials?
5527 BROOKHILL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 BROOKHILL ST pet-friendly?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST offer parking?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not offer parking.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have a pool?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not have a pool.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have accessible units?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 BROOKHILL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5527 BROOKHILL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
