Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5522 Justin Cove
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5522 Justin Cove
5522 Justin Cove
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5522 Justin Cove, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Beautiful home in Rockwell Village subdivision. In a great community in the heart of the medical center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5522 Justin Cove have any available units?
5522 Justin Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5522 Justin Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Justin Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Justin Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Justin Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5522 Justin Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Justin Cove offers parking.
Does 5522 Justin Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Justin Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Justin Cove have a pool?
No, 5522 Justin Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Justin Cove have accessible units?
No, 5522 Justin Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Justin Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Justin Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Justin Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Justin Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
