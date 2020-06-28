5522 CASTLE TOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and custom shower stall. All bathrooms are renovated. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. Gas stove. New paint throughout the house.