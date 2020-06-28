Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and custom shower stall. All bathrooms are renovated. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. Gas stove. New paint throughout the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have any available units?
5522 CASTLE TOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.