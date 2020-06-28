All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
5522 CASTLE TOP
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:08 AM

5522 CASTLE TOP

5522 Castle Top · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Castle Top, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large master bedroom with custom walk in closet and custom shower stall. All bathrooms are renovated. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. Gas stove. New paint throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have any available units?
5522 CASTLE TOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 CASTLE TOP have?
Some of 5522 CASTLE TOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 CASTLE TOP currently offering any rent specials?
5522 CASTLE TOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 CASTLE TOP pet-friendly?
No, 5522 CASTLE TOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP offer parking?
Yes, 5522 CASTLE TOP offers parking.
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 CASTLE TOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have a pool?
No, 5522 CASTLE TOP does not have a pool.
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have accessible units?
No, 5522 CASTLE TOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 CASTLE TOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 CASTLE TOP does not have units with dishwashers.
