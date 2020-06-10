All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

5514 Little Creek

5514 Little Creek St · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Little Creek St, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse
Rent Deposit $750
Pet Deposit $150 per pet.
Qualification :
1) Proof of income for at least 3 months
2) Be able to pay for Credit / Background report online.
Please got to cstx.managebuilding.com to submit your application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Little Creek have any available units?
5514 Little Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5514 Little Creek currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Little Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Little Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 Little Creek is pet friendly.
Does 5514 Little Creek offer parking?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Little Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Little Creek have a pool?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Little Creek have accessible units?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Little Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5514 Little Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 5514 Little Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
