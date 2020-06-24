All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5510 Little Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5510 Little Creek
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

5510 Little Creek

5510 Little Creek St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5510 Little Creek St, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse
Rent Deposit $750
Pet Deposit $150 per pet.
Qualification :
1) Proof of income for at least 3 months
2) Be able to pay for Credit / Background report online.
Please got to cstx.managebuilding.com to submit your application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Little Creek have any available units?
5510 Little Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5510 Little Creek currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Little Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Little Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Little Creek is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Little Creek offer parking?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Little Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Little Creek have a pool?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Little Creek have accessible units?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Little Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Little Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 5510 Little Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio