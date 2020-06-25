All apartments in San Antonio
5507 Degan Way

5507 Degan Way · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Degan Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Degan Way have any available units?
5507 Degan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5507 Degan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Degan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Degan Way pet-friendly?
No, 5507 Degan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5507 Degan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Degan Way offers parking.
Does 5507 Degan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Degan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Degan Way have a pool?
No, 5507 Degan Way does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Degan Way have accessible units?
No, 5507 Degan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Degan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5507 Degan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 Degan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 Degan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
