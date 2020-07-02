All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5507 CROSS POND
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5507 CROSS POND

5507 Cross Pond · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Cross Pond, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & Well Maintain Home in Hunter's Glenn Subd.! Single Story Home features 3Bedrooms, 2Baths, 2Car Garage, Great Floor Plan w/Kitchen & Dining Area open to Spacious Living Room, Ready for Entertaining! Large Master Bedroom w/ Beautiful Plantation Shuttlers & Built In's, MasterBath w/ Double Vanity,Garden Tub and Separate Shower.Tile in all wet areas. Large backyard w/Covered Patio, Water Softener, Garage Door Opener, Sprinkler System.Close to 1604,Bandera Rd,IH10,USAA,UTSA,La Cantera.NISD !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 CROSS POND have any available units?
5507 CROSS POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5507 CROSS POND currently offering any rent specials?
5507 CROSS POND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 CROSS POND pet-friendly?
No, 5507 CROSS POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5507 CROSS POND offer parking?
Yes, 5507 CROSS POND offers parking.
Does 5507 CROSS POND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 CROSS POND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 CROSS POND have a pool?
No, 5507 CROSS POND does not have a pool.
Does 5507 CROSS POND have accessible units?
No, 5507 CROSS POND does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 CROSS POND have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 CROSS POND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 CROSS POND have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 CROSS POND does not have units with air conditioning.

