5507 CROSS POND

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & Well Maintain Home in Hunter's Glenn Subd.! Single Story Home features 3Bedrooms, 2Baths, 2Car Garage, Great Floor Plan w/Kitchen & Dining Area open to Spacious Living Room, Ready for Entertaining! Large Master Bedroom w/ Beautiful Plantation Shuttlers & Built In's, MasterBath w/ Double Vanity,Garden Tub and Separate Shower.Tile in all wet areas. Large backyard w/Covered Patio, Water Softener, Garage Door Opener, Sprinkler System.Close to 1604,Bandera Rd,IH10,USAA,UTSA,La Cantera.NISD !