All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5503 RESEARCH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5503 RESEARCH DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

5503 RESEARCH DR

5503 Research Drive · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oakland Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5503 Research Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Oakland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Welcome to a chic community with a modern look and top quality amenities. Add a little luxury to your life with all the amenities here including: State of the Art Fitness Center with Individual TV's Executive Business Center iLounge Resort Style Negative Edge Swimming Pool w/ Fire Features Covered Outdoor Fireplace Lounge Outdoor California Style Chef Station Spinning and Yoga Classes offered through Fitness on Demand Private Cabanas Available at Pool Multiple Picnic and BBQ Areas throughout Community Stand Up Tanning Beds Off-Leash Bark Park and Pet Washing Station Gated community Detached Garages and Carports available Inside these gorgeous apartments you'll find wood laminate floors, granite counters, garden-style bathtubs, soaring nine-foot ceilings and a full-size washer and dryer included! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 RESEARCH DR have any available units?
5503 RESEARCH DR has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 RESEARCH DR have?
Some of 5503 RESEARCH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 RESEARCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
5503 RESEARCH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 RESEARCH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 RESEARCH DR is pet friendly.
Does 5503 RESEARCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 5503 RESEARCH DR does offer parking.
Does 5503 RESEARCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5503 RESEARCH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 RESEARCH DR have a pool?
Yes, 5503 RESEARCH DR has a pool.
Does 5503 RESEARCH DR have accessible units?
No, 5503 RESEARCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 RESEARCH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 RESEARCH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5503 RESEARCH DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity