5503 RESEARCH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Welcome to a chic community with a modern look and top quality amenities. Add a little luxury to your life with all the amenities here including: State of the Art Fitness Center with Individual TV's Executive Business Center iLounge Resort Style Negative Edge Swimming Pool w/ Fire Features Covered Outdoor Fireplace Lounge Outdoor California Style Chef Station Spinning and Yoga Classes offered through Fitness on Demand Private Cabanas Available at Pool Multiple Picnic and BBQ Areas throughout Community Stand Up Tanning Beds Off-Leash Bark Park and Pet Washing Station Gated community Detached Garages and Carports available Inside these gorgeous apartments you'll find wood laminate floors, granite counters, garden-style bathtubs, soaring nine-foot ceilings and a full-size washer and dryer included! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.