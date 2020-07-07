All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 AM

5503 Degan Way

5503 Degan Way · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Degan Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1415.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Degan Way have any available units?
5503 Degan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Degan Way have?
Some of 5503 Degan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Degan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Degan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Degan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Degan Way is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Degan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Degan Way offers parking.
Does 5503 Degan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Degan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Degan Way have a pool?
No, 5503 Degan Way does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Degan Way have accessible units?
No, 5503 Degan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Degan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Degan Way does not have units with dishwashers.

