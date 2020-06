Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Home in Terrill Hills - Welcome home to this well-kept home in East Terrill Hills. This property has fresh interior paint, new carpeting in the family room and hardwood floors throughout. Lots of space with two living areas, gas stove and central AC. Residents will pay a monthly $25 Strategic Resident Program fee



(RLNE4685753)