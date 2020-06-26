Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
/
550 Granite Cliff
550 Granite Cliff
550 Granite Cliff
No Longer Available
550 Granite Cliff, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- MUST SEE ! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Northwest side San Antonio. Very clean, wood floors, recently painted. So close to local shopping and dining, and has a community pool !
(RLNE4894541)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Granite Cliff have any available units?
550 Granite Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 550 Granite Cliff have?
Some of 550 Granite Cliff's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 550 Granite Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
550 Granite Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Granite Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Granite Cliff is pet friendly.
Does 550 Granite Cliff offer parking?
No, 550 Granite Cliff does not offer parking.
Does 550 Granite Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Granite Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Granite Cliff have a pool?
Yes, 550 Granite Cliff has a pool.
Does 550 Granite Cliff have accessible units?
No, 550 Granite Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Granite Cliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Granite Cliff does not have units with dishwashers.
