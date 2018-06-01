5455 ROWLEY RD

Amenities

Come home to luxury inside and out in Northwest San Antonio. The convenient location near Babcock and Rowley Road puts you only 10 minutes from the Medical Center, 15 minutes from Six Flags Fiesta and minutes from great shopping, dining and entertainment options. The interiors here have well-designed floorplans, upscale finishes, full-size washer and dryer connections, granite countertops, huge walk-in closets, paneled wood doors, solid wood cabinetry, crown molding, custom paint colors and marble-finished electric fireplaces. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center, business center, playground, picnic areas and an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi access. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.