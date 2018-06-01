All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

5455 ROWLEY RD

5455 Rowley Road · (210) 255-3073
Location

5455 Rowley Road, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
Come home to luxury inside and out in Northwest San Antonio. The convenient location near Babcock and Rowley Road puts you only 10 minutes from the Medical Center, 15 minutes from Six Flags Fiesta and minutes from great shopping, dining and entertainment options. The interiors here have well-designed floorplans, upscale finishes, full-size washer and dryer connections, granite countertops, huge walk-in closets, paneled wood doors, solid wood cabinetry, crown molding, custom paint colors and marble-finished electric fireplaces. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center, business center, playground, picnic areas and an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi access. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 ROWLEY RD have any available units?
5455 ROWLEY RD has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 ROWLEY RD have?
Some of 5455 ROWLEY RD's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 ROWLEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
5455 ROWLEY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 ROWLEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 5455 ROWLEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5455 ROWLEY RD offer parking?
No, 5455 ROWLEY RD does not offer parking.
Does 5455 ROWLEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 ROWLEY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 ROWLEY RD have a pool?
Yes, 5455 ROWLEY RD has a pool.
Does 5455 ROWLEY RD have accessible units?
No, 5455 ROWLEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 ROWLEY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 ROWLEY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
