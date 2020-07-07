All apartments in San Antonio
5423 Shivalik Way

5423 Shivalik Way · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Shivalik Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Shivalik Way have any available units?
5423 Shivalik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5423 Shivalik Way currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Shivalik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Shivalik Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 Shivalik Way is pet friendly.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way offer parking?
Yes, 5423 Shivalik Way offers parking.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Shivalik Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way have a pool?
No, 5423 Shivalik Way does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way have accessible units?
No, 5423 Shivalik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 Shivalik Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 Shivalik Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 Shivalik Way does not have units with air conditioning.

