All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5418 INDIAN PIPE ST
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

5418 INDIAN PIPE ST

5418 Indian Pipe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5418 Indian Pipe Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom house with large yard. Established neighborhood with easy access to main highways. Tile floors have a unique finish mimicking a wood look. Gas stove. Dryer connections in the converted garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have any available units?
5418 INDIAN PIPE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5418 INDIAN PIPE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST offers parking.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have a pool?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have accessible units?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Costa Mirada Apartment Homes
9323 Somerset Road
San Antonio, TX 78211

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio