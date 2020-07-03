5418 Indian Pipe Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242 Hidden Cove - Indian Creek
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom house with large yard. Established neighborhood with easy access to main highways. Tile floors have a unique finish mimicking a wood look. Gas stove. Dryer connections in the converted garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5418 INDIAN PIPE ST have any available units?
5418 INDIAN PIPE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.