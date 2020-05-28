All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 24 2020

5411 Shivalik Way

5411 Shivalik Way · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Shivalik Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Shivalik Way have any available units?
5411 Shivalik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Shivalik Way have?
Some of 5411 Shivalik Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Shivalik Way currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Shivalik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Shivalik Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Shivalik Way is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Shivalik Way offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Shivalik Way offers parking.
Does 5411 Shivalik Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Shivalik Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Shivalik Way have a pool?
No, 5411 Shivalik Way does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Shivalik Way have accessible units?
No, 5411 Shivalik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Shivalik Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Shivalik Way does not have units with dishwashers.

