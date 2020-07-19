All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5409 Chestnut View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5409 Chestnut View Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

5409 Chestnut View Drive

5409 Chestnut View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5409 Chestnut View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,451 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4882480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have any available units?
5409 Chestnut View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have?
Some of 5409 Chestnut View Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Chestnut View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Chestnut View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Chestnut View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Chestnut View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Chestnut View Drive offers parking.
Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Chestnut View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Chestnut View Drive has a pool.
Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5409 Chestnut View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Chestnut View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Chestnut View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio