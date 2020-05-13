All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
5402 COSTA MESA ST
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

5402 COSTA MESA ST

5402 Costa Mesa Street · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

5402 Costa Mesa Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 5 Bedroom 2 Bath, with gas cooking, comes with refrigerator, ready for move in, pets allowed, fenced yard, one car carport, additional parking on street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have any available units?
5402 COSTA MESA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have?
Some of 5402 COSTA MESA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 COSTA MESA ST currently offering any rent specials?
5402 COSTA MESA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 COSTA MESA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 COSTA MESA ST is pet friendly.
Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST offer parking?
Yes, 5402 COSTA MESA ST offers parking.
Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 COSTA MESA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have a pool?
No, 5402 COSTA MESA ST does not have a pool.
Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have accessible units?
No, 5402 COSTA MESA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 COSTA MESA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 COSTA MESA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
