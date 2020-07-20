Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
538 W ELSMERE PL
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM
538 W ELSMERE PL
538 West Elsmere Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
538 West Elsmere Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have any available units?
538 W ELSMERE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 538 W ELSMERE PL currently offering any rent specials?
538 W ELSMERE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 W ELSMERE PL pet-friendly?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL offer parking?
Yes, 538 W ELSMERE PL offers parking.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have a pool?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL does not have a pool.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have accessible units?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 W ELSMERE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 W ELSMERE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
