All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5367 COSTA MESA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5367 COSTA MESA ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5367 COSTA MESA ST

5367 Costa Mesa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5367 Costa Mesa Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have any available units?
5367 COSTA MESA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5367 COSTA MESA ST currently offering any rent specials?
5367 COSTA MESA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5367 COSTA MESA ST pet-friendly?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST offer parking?
Yes, 5367 COSTA MESA ST offers parking.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have a pool?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have a pool.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have accessible units?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio