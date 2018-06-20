Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5367 COSTA MESA ST
5367 Costa Mesa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5367 Costa Mesa Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have any available units?
5367 COSTA MESA ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5367 COSTA MESA ST currently offering any rent specials?
5367 COSTA MESA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5367 COSTA MESA ST pet-friendly?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST offer parking?
Yes, 5367 COSTA MESA ST offers parking.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have a pool?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have a pool.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have accessible units?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5367 COSTA MESA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5367 COSTA MESA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
